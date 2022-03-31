OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Grab-and-go summer meals became more available during the pandemic but families of children who rely on them need to be aware of some changes coming.

Officials say the pandemic winding down will lead to the USDA reinstating requirements for on-site meals.

In spring of 2020, we all found new ways of doing things – with distance.

That includes the summer programs that fill young bellies with nutritional meals from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

“The USDA, prior to the pandemic, required that summer feeding meals be consumed by children on-site where they were served,” said Cathy Nestlen with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

But in light of the spread of COVID-19, waivers were put in place to allow for social distancing.

“We did a lot of grab-and-go’s, drive-through sort of distributions, it didn’t have to be the child picking up the meals, it could be the parent or the child caretaker,” Nestlen said.

More sites were available for these grab-and-go’s and more children were served.

However, as the pandemic begins to wind down, an end to this way of offering meals is in sight.

The food bank expects the original requirements for on-site meals to be renewed for this summer.

“We’d love for those waivers to be permanent and we’re certainly advocating for that, but at this point, we’re not seeing any sign from the USDA that those waivers will remain in place,” said Nestlen.

So, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma wants families to know their young ones will need to eat where they receive their food – and they’re asking for capable sites to step up to help.

“We’re looking at nonprofits and churches, libraries and parks and rec. departments maybe that are already having summer programming and activities for children,” Nestlen said.

Above all – they hope for access for all children in need.

“They’re growing, they need to thrive and the summer feeding program is so important,” said Nestlen.

Sites must be located near or at a school with at least 50% of children on free or reduced lunches.

If you have a site you believe would work for the summer meal program, visit the Regional Food Bank’s website to apply.