OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For too many Oklahoma children, the end of school means months of wondering if they will have enough food to eat.

The Regional Food Bank’s Summer Feeding Program gives any child (18 and under) free, nutritious meals and snacks all summer long across central and western Oklahoma.

“Summer is a time for children to have fun and enjoy themselves,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “The Summer Feeding Program helps them achieve that by providing them with nutritious meals and snacks.”

The Summer Feeding Program officially kicks off June 5 and runs through August 4.

All meals and snacks for the Summer Feeding Program are prepared and packaged by volunteers in Hope’s Kitchen, the Regional Food Bank’s production kitchen.

The Summer Feeding Program is a federal nutrition program managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and distributed through the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

A full list of sites participating in the Summer Feeding Program and when they offer meals and snacks can be found at rfbo.org/summermeals.