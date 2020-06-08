Regional Food Bank opens 80 sites to provide free meals to Oklahoma children this summer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many families across the state go out and enjoy the warm weather, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma says it is ready to make sure children are fed.

Officials say one in four children in Oklahoma live with food insecurity.

Since many schools are no longer providing food until the start of the school year, some children are left without their primary source of nutritious food.

“You can’t thrive and grow if you don’t have nutritious food during the summer months,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “Oklahoma children should not have to worry about where their next meal will come from.”

Now, the Regional Food Bank says any child 18-years-old or under can receive free, nutritious meals at more than 80 sites through the organization’s Summer Feeding Program.

Volunteers pack the meals and snacks, which are then delivered to community-based partner agencies who distribute the food to children in the area.

To find a feeding site near you, visit the Regional Food Bank’s website.