OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Regional Transportation Authority of Central Oklahoma (RTA) announced on Friday, it will host a virtual town hall meeting to share information on three high potential alternatives (or routes) for the RTA’s West and Airport Corridors.

RTA will host the virtual event on Thursday, January 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The meeting will take place via Zoom and can be accessed by visiting tinyurl.com/RTATownHall.

Residents can learn more about the meeting, the Alternatives Analysis process and potential routes by visiting RTAMoves.com.

The West Corridor will connect downtown Oklahoma City to western Oklahoma City. The Airport Corridor will connect Will Rogers World Airport with downtown Oklahoma City. The high-potential alternatives for the RTA’s West and Airport Corridors will be evaluated to better understand the strengths of each potential alternative. The map below according to RTA, shows the corridors currently under study and high potential alternatives within those corridors.

Image courtesy Regional Transportation Authority

“We’re moving forward through the Alternatives Analysis process for the West and Airport Corridors and beginning to look at potential routes,” RTA Interim Executive Director Jason Ferbrache said. “Engaging with the community is critical for a successful transit project, and the team is eager to share the preliminary set of potential alternatives with residents in the Central Oklahoma Region.”

Residents are being encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about the high-capacity transit.