OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Disabled Oklahoma Veterans’ deadline to re-register for sales tax exemption is quickly approaching.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans and spouses who previously received sales tax exemption before November 1, 2021, are required to re-register by July 1, 2023, to stay eligible for those benefits.

“Pursuant to Senate Bill 415, effective November 1, 2021, all new applicants for sales tax exemption based on a veteran’s 100% service-connected disability status are required to register in the Oklahoma Veterans Registry to verify eligibility. Veterans (and surviving spouses) previously awarded sales tax exempt status prior to November 1, 2021 must register in the Oklahoma Veterans Registry no later than July 1, 2023 in order to remain eligible for the benefit of sales tax exemption,” says the ODVA website.

Senate Bill 415 was signed into law in April 2021 and discloses taxpayer information to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs relating to 100% service-disabled veterans who qualify for the tax exemption.

Veterans are required to register with the Oklahoma Veterans Registry to remain qualified for the sales tax exemption. The measure also requires the ODVA to verify eligibility for the sales tax exemption upon the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s request.

If you are not already registered, the ODVA asks that you register as soon as possible to avoid a delay in your benefits.

“This sales tax exemption is a token of our state’s respect and deep gratitude for these brave men and women who sacrificed so much for our country. For someone else to dishonor their service and sacrifice by using the sales tax exemption is intolerable,” Sen. Frank Simpson said.

For more information or to register, visit oklahoma.gov.