OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – High school students who dream of being the next big filmmaker can now register for an intensive film program.

The 9th annual deadCenter University is scheduled for June 9 and June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is presented by Metro Technology Centers.

Seats are filling quickly and registration closes at the end of May.

The intensive film program is for students in grades 9 through 12 who are interested in filmmaking.

The program is led by film industry professionals and students will be presented with concepts to create short films throughout the sessions with an emphasis on directing, camera operations, lighting, sound recording, styling, and on-set procedures.

“The film industry in Oklahoma is busting at the seams. deadCenter University is a wonderful place for students to visualize a career in film,” said Harry Wolohon, Director of deadCenter University.

There is no charge to attend.

To learn more and to register, go to www.metrotech.edu/dcu or call (405) 595-4403.