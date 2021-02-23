Registration open to tour Oklahoma City’s new $288 million Convention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City of Oklahoma City officials have opened registration for touring the city’s new $288 million Convention Center that has been in development for over a decade.

The 500,000 square foot Convention Center, located at 100 Mick Cornett Drive in downtown Oklahoma City, was built debt-free as part of the MAPS 3 initiative and can now be toured by members of the public, according to a city-issued news release.

“People have been clamoring to tour the Convention Center for more than a year,” said MAPS 3 Program Manager David Todd. ”We are thrilled to let the public see what they built through MAPS 3. I think they will be surprised with what we have now in Oklahoma City. The building is an architectural gem.”

MAPS 3 Convention Center preliminary design 3

Community members can sign up for free self-guided, socially-distanced tours that will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.

Up to 50 people can sign up for each 15-minute time slot. Face masks and temperature checks are mandatory, according to the news release.

Tours will last around 20 minutes and start in the Convention Center’s atrium, where the city’s valuable art piece Virtual Sky – made of anodized titanium rods suspended on aircraft cable alternating with strands of colorful LED lights – is suspended from the ceiling.

MAPS 3 Convention Center preliminary design 4

Guests will tour the following:

Massive 200,730-square-foot exhibit hall;

40,000 square-feet of meeting spaces;

The junior ballroom;

A balcony overlooking Scissortail Park;

The 30,000 square-foot Painted Sky ballroom.

Tour participants can park for free in the surface parking lot on the south side of the Convention Center. Participants can park in the Convention Center’s skywalk-connected parking garage for $2 hourly if the surface lot is full.

MAPS 3 Convention Center preliminary design 1

Visitors can also park throughout the downtown area and take the Oklahoma City Streetcar to the Scissortail Park platform.

“The Convention Center is the largest single MAPS project ever and promises to bring a long-term economic impact worthy of that investment,” said Mayor David Holt. “It’s the linchpin to what is now the finest meeting destination in the country for a City our size. The synergy is unparalleled between the Convention Center, Scissortail Park, the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Chesapeake Energy Arena and the OKC Streetcar that links it all to Bricktown and the rest of downtown.”

Reservations must be made to tour the Convention Center. Go to okccctour.register110.com to sign up for the tour.

MAPS 3 – a $777 million capital improvement program designed to improve life in Oklahoma City – is funded by a 1-cent sales tax initiative started in April 2010 and ended in December 2017 and includes the following eight projects: downtown Convention Center, downtown public park, modern streetcar/transit, Oklahoma River improvements, Oklahoma State Fairgrounds improvements, senior health and wellness centers, trails and sidewalks. Go to okc.gov/maps3 for details.