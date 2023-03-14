OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Free registration has started for AERO Oklahoma, the annual advocacy day at the state capitol for the aviation and aerospace industry.

The event is set for March 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with more than 50 exhibitors expected to participate.

The event will bring forth opportunities for the industry to come together and meet with state legislators and elected officials in showcasing Oklahoma’s aviation heritage, according to aviation officials.

Image courtesy U.S. Mint

Planned events include:

At 10 a.m. during a General Assembly of the legislators, Governor Kevin Stitt, Speaker Charles McCall, Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz, Senator Adam Pugh, Senator Paul Rosino, Senator John Haste, and Representative Nicole Miller will recognize Oklahoma’s aviation, aerospace, and defense industry as a vital economic engine for the state.

Lt. General Stacey T. Hawkins, the Commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center and Air Force Materiel Command at Tinker Air Force Base, will give a brief state-of-the-base during the general assembly and Col. Hall Sebren, the 72nd Air Base Wing Commander at Tinker Air Force Base, will address uniformed military personnel and the AERO and Veterans Caucuses legislative members in a private lunch at noon.

At 11 a.m., the great-niece of pioneering aviator Bessie Coleman, Gigi Coleman, will address the crowd. An advocate for youth of all ages encouraging exploring the wonders of flight, Coleman will address the crowd and then pose for pictures with the public until 11:45 a.m. State officials encourage those who have them to bring their Bessie Coleman Barbie doll box to be signed by Gigi.

Coleman received another honor this year when the U.S. Mint released the Bessie Coleman quarter.

Those interested can register here. The event is free.

Not able to attend in person? You can follow the event on the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission Facebook page.