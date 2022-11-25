OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Thanksgiving weekend is bringing the best riders in the world for the preliminary competition at the National Reining Horse Association’s premier and most prestigious event, the NRHA Futurity & Adequan® North American Affiliate Championships.

Under the lights of the historic Jim Norick Coliseum, top riders and a mettle of talented 3-year-old reining horses will be tested as they navigate through the signature circles, spins, and sliding stops the event is known for.

Oklahoman’s and visitors will get to see these riders compete for major titles in the Adequan® Arena, hoping to nab a coveted championship and take major strides to clinch a year-end title.

In addition to world-class competition, the NRHA Futurity boasts an impressive trade show with vendors ranging from clothing to furniture, western tack, and décor.

One of the best, largest, and most exciting shopping opportunities will be on Dec. 1. That’s because the NRHA Markel Futurity Sales will be held in the Sale Arena. Last year the high seller – a yearling mare named Deja Vue (Gunnatrashya x Dun Its Déjà vu) commanded an impressive $170,000!

The event, runs through Dec. 3, draws exhibitors from around the globe, who will vie for a piece of a purse that exceeds $2,000,000, highlighted by a life-changing $350,000 check for the Level 4 Open Champion.

The first three days of the event feature free admission to in preparing for Christmas.

Find more information about the NRHA Markel Futurity Sales at nrha.com/sales

Tickets for the 2022 NRHA Futurity & Adequan® NAAC are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Complete information, including draws, results, and more, can be found at NRHAFuturity.com.