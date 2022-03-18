LOCUST GROVE, Okla. (KFOR) – Human remains found in Locust Grove on Monday have been confirmed to be that of a missing McLoud man.

Wesley Stillsmoking

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the remains are that of Wesley Stillsmoking, who vanished in October 2018.

The below image from a trail camera in Northeastern Oklahoma was the last time Stillsmoking was seen alive, authorities believe.

An image of Wesley Stillsmoking, captured by a trail camera. Authorities believe this is when he was last seen alive.

Stillsmoking’s remains, clothing and personal items were discovered in Locust Grove, not far from where his car was found abandoned in December 2018.