LOCUST GROVE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities believe the years-long search for a missing McLoud man may finally be over.

Investigators stumbled upon human remains near Locust Grove on Monday.

Wesley Stillsmoking

The remains are believed to be that of Wesley Stillsmoking.

Stillsmoking vanished in October 2018.

The below image from a trail camera in Northeastern Oklahoma was the last time the man was seen alive, authorities believe.

An image of Wesley Stillsmoking, captured by a trail camera. Authorities believe this is when he was last seen alive.

The remains were discovered in an area where Stillsmoking’s car was found abandoned in December 2018.

Clothing and personal items found nearby led officials to believe the remains are his.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will officially determine whether the remains are Stillsmoking’s.