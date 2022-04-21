TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Tulsa are investigating after human remains were found in a shallow grave.

As detectives investigated a missing persons case, homicide detectives received a tip about a body in a wooded area.

Authorities say a patrol officer helping detectives found evidence of a shallow grave near E. Admiral Pl. and 124th E. Ave.

On Thursday morning, the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit and other agencies began processing the crime scene.

Officials say they did find human remains, but are waiting for the medical examiner’s office to determine the victim’s identity.

“We don’t want to make any presumptions on the identity of the body in an effort to not cause any harm to any families or give false hope,” the Tulsa Police Department posted.