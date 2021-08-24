Remains of missing teen murder victim found in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials say they have found the remains of a missing teenager who was murdered in July.

Haylie Gonzalez

The remains of 17-year-old Haylie Gonzalez were found in the 6800 block of Northwest 13th Street. Investigators received information that led them to the location. They confirmed that the remains were that of Gonzalez, according to a Police Department alert.

Gonzalez was last seen at a Fourth of July party at a residence near Melrose and Rockwell, the home of 18-year-old Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez.

Bonilla-Lopez was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Investigators learned that Gonzalez called a friend on the night of her disappearance to ask for a ride. She was said to have sounded scared during the phone call.

The friend Gonzalez called told police when they arrived at the location, they saw Bonilla-Lopez washing his hands outside. Gonzalez was nowhere to be found.

A probable cause affidavit states that a witness told authorities they were at a party when Bonilla-Lopez shot and killed someone.

That same witness also told police that Bonilla-Lopez contacted them through FaceTime, a phone app, and asked for help dumping Gonzalez’s body. Bonilla-Lopez used the phone to show the witness “a female bleeding from the head in his front passenger seat” during the FacetTime conversation.

The witness told Bonilla-Lopez to take the victim to the hospital, but he refused, saying “he didn’t want to or he would go to prison.”

Police eventually caught up to Bonilla-Lopez and took him in for questioning. He allegedly admitted to investigators that Gonzalez was shot while at his residence. He said he FaceTimed the witness while “the victim was still alive but severely injured.”

He also said he drove Gonzalez to another location to have someone else dispose of her body. He said he cleaned his vehicle after the person whose help he sought arrived.

Court records state that after Bonilla-Lopez dropped off the body to be disposed, he contacted the witness he spoke with earlier, saying he “took care of the girl. Acknowledging he finished killing her and dumped her body off.”

Forty-one-year-old Vidal Bonilla and 23-year-old Lilian Bonilla were also arrested in connection with Gonzalez’s disappearance.