TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say the remains of an Oklahoma man who disappeared in 2012 have now been found.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking in a remote area in north Tulsa County stumbled upon human remains.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains belong to 35-year-old Jarral Ray Osburn.

Osburn was last seen in Owasso on Aug. 28, 2012.

The next morning, deputies found his car abandoned in the 6500 block of N. Cincinnati Ave.

Osburn’s cause and manner of death have not been determined yet.

If you have any information on what may have happened to him, you are asked to call (918) 596-5600.