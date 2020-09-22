Remains of Oklahoma sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack identified

HOBART, Okla. (KFOR) – A sailor who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor is finally being laid to rest.

Fireman 1st Class James C. Webb was just 23-years-old when he was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Webb enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Jan. 30, 1940 in Arkansas and was reported for duty aboard the USS Oklahoma on June 13, 1940.

The USS Oklahoma arrived in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 6, 1940, one year prior to the deadly attack.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Webb was assigned to the battleship, which was moored at Ford Island when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The USS Oklahoma was hit multiple times by torpedos, which caused it to capsize.

In all, 2.402 U.S. citizens died in the attack. Of those deaths, 429 were from the USS Oklahoma.

Webb’s name was recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing.

However, Webb was accounted for on July 29, 2019.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been found.

A graveside service for Webb will take place on Wednesday afternoon at the Dale Cemetery.

