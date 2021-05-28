Remains of Oklahoma soldier killed in Korean War identified

SOUTH COFFEYVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The remains of an Oklahoma soldier killed during the Korean War will finally be laid to rest.

On Thursday, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Army Pfc. Bill F. Hobbs was accounted for after being killed in the Korean War over 50 years ago.

In 1950, 20-year-old Hobbs was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

He was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950 when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

After the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

In 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

Scientists then used anthropological analysis and mitochondrial DNA to identify the remains.

Hobbs’ remains will be buried in Kansas on June 26, 2021.

