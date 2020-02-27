Remains of Oklahoma soldier reported missing during Korean War identified

MADILL, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma soldier who was reported missing almost 70 years ago will soon be buried in his hometown.

In 1950, 19-year-old Army Sgt. Kenneth E. Walker, from Madill, was a member of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

While fighting in the Korean War, he was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950 near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea when his unit was attacked by enemy forces.

After the war, no returned prisoners of war reported seeing him in any of the prison camps.

Nearly 68 years after he disappeared, his family finally received some hope for answers.

Following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un in 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains were sent to Hawaii to be tested using anthropological analysis and material evidence. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA to further identify the remains.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recently announced that Walker’s remains were positively identified.

Officials say Walker will be buried April 18 in his hometown.

Also, officials say a rosette will be placed next to his name on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to indicate that he has been accounted for.