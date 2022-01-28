TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The stripped remains of a stolen Shelby Mustang worth $200,000 were found hidden beneath brush and cardboard in a rural Oklahoma area, but much was missing from the rare, classic car.

The Shelby Mustang prior to being stolen.

The 1967 Shelby Mustang GT 500 was stolen in Tulsa on Jan. 7 from the Pearl District, outside the downtown area.

It was found in a “very rural” location near Mounds, covered with brush and cardboard boxes.

The Shelby Mustang was found covered in cardboard and brush. From Tulsa PD Facebook page.

A stolen dump truck and another stolen car were also found on the same rural property.

Information gathered from interviews and tips led auto theft detectives to the location. Authorities spotted the Mustang during an aerial search, according to Tulsa police.

“The vehicle is in tact, but the hood, doors, and front fender were all removed. The engine is in tact, but the car has a lot of damage,” Tulsa police officials said.

The remains of the Shelby Mustang after the brush and cardboard coverings were removed. From Tulsa PD Facebook page.

It was previously described as having a black interior, a 4-speed manual transmission, a fairly loud exhaust, and a voodoo camshaft sticker on the rear spoiler.

Twenty-year-old Nicholas Chamberlin was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of larceny of an automobile and second-degree burglary. Charges have now been filed against Toni Morris and Roy Morris, according to Tulsa police.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Nicholas Chamberlin Credit: Tulsa County Jail

Detectives believe more arrests will be made, according to police officials.

What’s left of the car will be returned to its owner.