NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma soldier who was captured and held in a prisoner of war camp during World War II is being laid to rest.

U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Charles Eeds was born in Durant and was a member of the 48th Materiel Squadron in the Philippines when Japanese forces invaded the islands.

Officials say thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members, including Eeds, were captured and interned at prisoners of war camps when U.S. forces surrendered to the Japanese in Bataan.

Those soldiers were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp. Officials say more than 2,500 POWs died at the camp.

According to prison camp records, Eeds died on July 19, 1942 at the age of 23. He was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 312.

After the war, American Graves Registration Service personnel exhumed the remains. At the time, only 12 sets could be identified.

In January 2018, researchers reexamined the remains.

Eeds was ultimately accounted for on Oct. 25, 2022.

His remains will be interred May 19 at First Christian Church-Norman with a graveside service to follow.