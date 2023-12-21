OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A friend of the two boys who tragically died at Lake Overholser this summer is holding a toy drive and donation in their memory.

Charles White, 8, says Elijah Farrar and Kai Baker were two of his best friends.

“Elijah, he was kind of like a big brother,” said White. “And Kai, he always invited me to his house.”

On July 10, Chopper 4 flew above Lake Overholser after reports came in of a possible drowning. Elijah and Kai were swept up in the current.

The boys’ bodies were recovered hours later by first responders.

Elijah was only 11, Kai, 10.

“They were wonderful to my son,” said Allison Grussendorf, Charles’ mother. “It’s been a very difficult time. This is our first holiday season without our boys and it’s really hard. It’s really, really hard.”

In memory of the two boys, Charles, with the help of his mom, is hosting a toy drive and donation this Saturday, Dec. 23.

“[Elijah and Kai] were constantly helping those around them and I think that’s probably what Charlie is wanting to do is just kind of carry that memory on for them,” said Grussendorf.

The drive will be held at Bubba’s 33 in southwest Oklahoma City. Donations will be accepted from open to close.

All proceeds will be donated to families in need in the Putnam City School District. They ask you to bring the gifts unwrapped. You can also contribute money.

“We have a lot of support,” said Grussendorf. “We have a lot of people that have rallied around these kids and around this community, and we’re really excited.”