Renovation & expansion of Oklahoma City’s Belle Isle Library begins

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Renovation and expansion work has started on the Belle Isle Library in Northwest Oklahoma City.

This new development will be the first major remodeling effort at the library since it first opened in 1963, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

The expansion will result in the library, located at 5501 N. Villa Ave., being about 10,000 square feet bigger. The renovation will give the library more modern amenities while retaining the “original elements of its unique design,” the news release states.

Belle Isle Library Renovation

“I’m excited about this renovation and expansion,” said Metropolitan Library System Executive Director Julie Ballou. “The Belle Isle Library is one of our busiest libraries, and a remodel has been needed for years. Adding a much larger meeting room, children and teen spaces will be especially popular with the community.”

The additional 10,000 square feet will include a much larger meeting area, study rooms, children’s programming space, a dedicated teenager area and a studio “makerspace.”

The updated library will include new furniture and computers and more parking.

“Bright colors, floor-to-ceiling windows in some spaces and modern materials will make use of natural light freshen the library’s look and feel,” the news release states.

Belle Isle Library Renovation

Funds for the $5.5 million project come from the bond package included in the Better Streets, Safer City program.

Wynn Construction, the same contractor that originally built the library, will do the renovation and expansion.

“Wynn Construction is honored to be continuing the legacy of Belle Isle Library,” said company President Rick Thompson. “We love working with the City and being a part of our thriving community growth. We hope the community will enjoy this library for the next 57 years as much as they have the past 57 years.”

A temporary facility at 3621 Northwest Expressway will be used for the library from mid-August until early 2022, which is when the renovation and expansion is scheduled to be completed.

