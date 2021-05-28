Renovations nearing completion at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Travelers who are planning to get away this summer will be the first to experience Will Rogers World Airport’s latest renovation.

The terminal expansion at the airport will include more gates, streamlined security, more concessions, and new amenities for families.

The project is expected to open later this summer.

Beginning this summer, travelers can visit a Tripadvisor retail store and Vino Volo Craft, which will offer wine and a new selection of inspired craft cocktails.

In the fall, you may decide to grab a drink at Starbucks or a burger at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steak Burgers.

“We greatly appreciate our long-standing partnership with Will Rogers World Airport and applaud their forward-thinking efforts in evolving their overall concessions program to reflect the new reality of today and the future,” said Gregg Paradies, President and CEO of Paradies Lagardère. “We are confident that our offering of exciting local and national concepts will exceed the expectations of OKC travelers.”

The other eclectic shops are as follows:

Restaurants

Elemental Coffee Café , the popular community-driven, small-batch roastery and cafe

, the popular community-driven, small-batch roastery and cafe Hatch , Oklahoma City’s next-level breakfast destination

, Oklahoma City’s next-level breakfast destination Osteria , the restaurant and craft bar dedicated classic Italian cuisine

, the restaurant and craft bar dedicated classic Italian cuisine Tropical Smoothie Café, serving incredible smoothies and wholesome food options

Retail Stores

Plenty Mercantile , the local gift store that champions sustainability and hospitality

, the local gift store that champions sustainability and hospitality Tin Lizzie’s , offering a crafted selection of Oklahoma-owned boutiques, artisans and makers

, offering a crafted selection of Oklahoma-owned boutiques, artisans and makers Corsa featuring Brighton and SPANX , offers top fashion and accessories for any traveler

featuring and , offers top fashion and accessories for any traveler iStore Express, the quick stop for the best tech accessories on the market.