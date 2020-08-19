Renowned Cherokee language ambassador Durbin Feeling dies at 74

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Durbin Feeling, renowned for being the single-largest contributor to the Cherokee language since Sequoyah, has died at age 74.

Feeling, who was born on April 2, 1946, just east of Locust Grove, was a highly-accomplished Cherokee linguist who wrote the Cherokee dictionary and worked for the tribe since 1976, most recently in the Cherokee’s language translation and technology department, according to a news release issued by the Cherokee Nation.

Feeling had a wide range of accomplishments, including adding the Cherokee syllabary (writing system) on a word processor in the 1980s, starting the process to add the Cherokee language on Unicode, which now allows smartphones to offer Cherokee syllabary, and developing hundreds of Cherokee language teaching materials that speakers still use today.

“Durbin Feeling was our modern-day Sequoyah, a Cherokee National Treasure who was the very first person chosen to sign our Cherokee Language Speaker’s Roll because he was so cherished by our first-language speakers and entire tribe. Everything we are doing for language revitalization is because of Durbin,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “Durbin was also a dear friend to me and First Lady January, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and want them to know how deeply sorry our entire Cherokee Nation family is for this tremendous loss.”

Sequoyah, who died in 1843, was the creator of the Cherokee writing system.

Feeling’s first language was Cherokee. He did not learn English until he started first grade at Little Rock School in Mayes County, according to the news release.

“He learned to read and write Cherokee Syllabary at the age of 12. His dad was always sitting in the shade reading aloud songbooks or the New Testament,” the news release states. “Feeling credited his linguistic skills to standing near his father, watching him take out a pencil and guide him through root words in the Cherokee language.”

Feeling went on to either author or co-author at least 12 books, contribute to countless research articles and teach Cherokee at colleges ranging from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa to the University of California, the news release states.

“As Durbin called his language family to his bedside, he shared one final charge: ‘Everyday, just keep speaking Cherokee. If you do that, it will all be OK.’ Just as Durbin sculpted the landscape for Cherokee language revitalization work for generations to come, he also touched the heart of every language learner he encountered,” said Cherokee Nation Language Department Executive Director Howard Paden. “Though our hearts are devastated by Durbin’s passing, we are humbled by his generosity. In his honor, we will do our best to continue his work. History shall read that there was a man who was born among the Cherokee people, who stood up in the face of numerous adversities, who saw the future of the Cherokee people would be grossly at a disadvantage without its language, and who worked tirelessly to build tools and a vision for the better part of his lifetime to prop up a language which was endowed by the Creator from the beginning of time, to serve the uniqueness of the Cherokee people. For this, the Cherokee people will forever be indebted to Durbin Feeling.”

Feeling fought in the Vietnam War, and for his service he earned a Purple Heart and a National Defense Medal. He was also an ordained minister.

He was named a Cherokee National Treasure in 2011 for advancing the Cherokee language.

“Most of our translators credit him for teaching them to read and write Syllabary,” said Roy Boney, manager of the tribe’s language translation team. “His Cherokee English Dictionary is the standard publication for Cherokee language reference with learners and speakers referring to it constantly. Any time we thought we had a new idea, I remember Durbin would dig in his archives and pull out a research paper or proposal he had already written for it.”

Hoskin named a future language center the Durbin Feeling Language Center in Feeling’s honor through the Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act in 2019. All three Cherokee language programs, including its translation office, immersion school and Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program, will be housed at the Durbin Feeling Language Center, according to the news release.

“I can say without a doubt that Durbin Feeling laid the groundwork for this generation’s preservation of the Cherokee language,” Council of the Cherokee Nation Speaker Joe Byrd said. “Donadagohvi.”

