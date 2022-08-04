OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been about a year since the eviction moratorium ended in the US; now, officials with Community Cares Partners (CCP) warn the time to apply for rent assistance is coming to an end as well.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Community Cares Partners application will be permanently closed and no new applications for rent assistance will be accepted. New applications may only be submitted between now and August 31 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

“This is completely free assistance. So, if someone is struggling with their rent, their utilities, and maybe they just need, a couple of months they were in quarantine and not getting paid, and falling behind, we definitely encourage you to go to our website and apply,” said Shannon Carr, CCP Director of Communications.

With over 30,000 applications currently in process and more anticipated this month, CCP projects that the need for rent help will meet or exceed the amount of funding left.

“As we approach the end of Emergency Rental Assistance funding, we want to ensure that all applicants have the best chance at receiving assistance,” CCP Executive Director Ginny Bass Carl said. “With our current projections, the number of applications we’ll have waiting to be processed by the end of August will exhaust the funds we have remaining.”

CCP can pay up to 15 months of rent per household, both in past due payments and upcoming charges. You can apply for the financial assistance on the CCP website.

To date, CCP has distributed over $266M to help over 67,000 Oklahoma households.