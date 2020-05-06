Rental property company speaking out about recent home scamming

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman shopping for a home in Yukon was recently scammed, and Dathan Kennemer with Real Property Management Resources said such scams are a legitimate problem during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to make sure people aren’t getting scammed, but I mean there are scammers out there that are taking advantage of this situation,” Kennemer said.

KFOR released a story on Monday about Julia Gilkinson being scammed out of a home by someone posing as a landlord on Facebook. The scammer used a short message service (SMS) app to speak to Gilkinson by phone about the house. Gilkinson was ultimately scammed out of $1,225.

“I mean people can make fake names and prepaid Visa cards or be a fake account,” Kennemer said.

The company that owns the property got back with KFOR on Tuesday. Kennemer, the company’s Senior Business Development Manager, said there’s only so much they can do amid the pandemic.

“Until recently, we’ve never had this issue come up,” he said.

The company uses the app Rently to allow people to see homes without a realtor for the sake of social distancing or if they can’t make it to an open house.

“We rely heavily on that,” Kennemer said.

The app includes lock boxes with keys in them. The boxes have numbers on them that you put in the app, which then gives you a code to open the box, get the key and go in. Kennemer said scammers are taking advantage of that.

“It’s pretty simple on our side to make sure it’s stopped,” he said.

According to Kennemer, the company can lock those completely at the click of a button. They’re also offering some clues for customers to make sure they’re talking to an actual realtor.

“[If] it’s [a] 405 area code, it’s our office,” he said “If you’re shopping local for a home, talk local.”

Kennemer added that beyond that, all they can do is warn people about what’s going on. He said they got in contact with Rently and were able to ban the name and number from the system. They can continue to do that, Kennermer said, but only if they are made aware of what’s happening by the customer being scammed.

