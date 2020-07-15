Rep. Horn adds language to funding bill requiring additional year notice before cutting funding to rural schools

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – A new government funding bill requires that the Department of Education to give schools an additional year of notice before making a change to the Rural and Low-Income School Program.

The additional year notice requirement comes from a request by Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5), according to a news release from Horn’s office.

Horn wrote to congressional leaders in March, urging them to include such a measure in annual funding legislation, the news release states.

The legislation requires the Department of Education to give rural schools “a sufficient amount of time and guidance,” not less than a year, before cutting more than $1 million in funding for Oklahoma schools, according to the news release.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos worked to implement a bookkeeping change that would significantly reduce federal funds for rural schools.

“Secretary Devos’ sudden and damaging decision to cut funding for our rural schools would be devastating for Oklahoma’s children,” Congresswoman Horn said in the news release. “Our teachers are already working to provide a world-class education with insufficient funding. The proposed change would cut more than $1 million from Oklahoma’s rural schools, leaving them with nowhere to turn. Education is the most important investment we can make in our future. Though I continue to disagree with Sec. Devos’ funding cut, I hope that this legislation at least provides our schools with sufficient time to prepare and make adjustments.”

But bipartisan congressional backlash prompted the Education Department to delay the rule change that would have slashed the funding.

DeVos announced she would hold off on implementing the funding change to the Rural and low-Income School Program for another year, according to the news release.

