Rep. Horn hosting town hall to discuss hunger, food insecurity in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A United States congresswoman is hosting a town hall to discuss hunger and food insecurity in Oklahoma.

Congresswoman Kendra Horn announced a COVID-19 Hunger and Food Insecurity Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, June 17 at 6 p.m.

The virtual town hall will be in conjunction with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Organizers say the town hall will focus on food insecurity’s rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, it is projected that Oklahoma has dropped from one in six Oklahomans facing food insecurity to one in five.

“During this crisis, too many Oklahomans families are struggling to put food on the table through no fault of their own,” said Congresswoman Horn. “Thousands of Oklahomans have lost their jobs, many workers are still waiting for their unemployment checks, and countless families are at the end of their rope. I am grateful for the work of Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the organizations across our state working day in and day out to make sure that no one falls through the cracks during this crisis. Our virtual town hall will gather food insecurity experts for a conversation on what we can do at the local and federal level to end hunger in Oklahoma, and where people can get the assistance they need.”

Before COVID-19, officials say one in four Oklahoma children was food insecure. Now, nearly one in three children may be facing hunger.

“We appreciate Congresswoman Horn helping us to shine a light on the issue of food insecurity in our state,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “Oklahoma is already the fifth hungriest state in the nation and then you add the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and the slumping oil industry and the result is we’re seeing more and more Oklahomans in need of food assistance.”

Anyone interested in participating can register for the virtual town hall here.