Rep. Horn & Oklahoma Education Association to co-host virtual Educators Town Hall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn and the Oklahoma Education Association will co-host a virtual Educators Town Hall on Thursday.

Horn (OK-5) and the OEA will host the town hall starting at 6 p.m., according to a news release issued by Horn’s office.

“The virtual town hall event will provide teachers and school staff an opportunity to talk with Congresswoman Horn and OEA President Alicia Priest about the challenges that educators face as Oklahomans head back to school,” the news release states.

The town hall is open to all educators in the state’s 5th District.

The town hall can be joined via Zoom with meeting ID number 978 4943 3945 or streamed live on Horn’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/RepKendraHorn.

Horn led a coalition of House lawmakers on Monday in calling upon congressional leadership to include critical funding for public schools in the next stimulus bill, according to the news release.

“As the school year begins, and with COVID-19 infections at an alarming high, there is still no national strategy to ensure that children and teachers are safe in the classroom,” the news release states.

