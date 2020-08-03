Rep. Horn teams up with 29 employers to host virtual job fair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A congresswoman from Oklahoma says she has teamed up with 29 local employers to host a virtual job fair for Oklahomans in need of work.

The fair will include local employers with immediate openings, help with resumes, cover letters and interviews, job search support, and more.

“I’ve heard from countless Oklahomans who have lost their job during the pandemic and are struggling to make ends meet,” said Congresswoman Kendra Horn. “My job fair will connect Oklahomans looking for work with local employers and the help they need to be successful in their job search. It’s a win-win for job seekers and for Oklahoma’s businesses. During the pandemic, I have fought for expanded benefits and to make sure Oklahomans receive the unemployment assistance they are entitled to. I’m also committed to ensuring Oklahomans have the tools they need to re-enter the workforce. During the pandemic, I am fighting for the health and economic needs of Oklahoma’s workers, families, and businesses.”

The virtual event will be livestreamed on Facebook via Zoom on Monday, August 3 at 10 a.m.

For information on how to join and to register, go to Horn.House.gov/JobFair.

