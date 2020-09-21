Rep. Horn to host election security town hall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Congresswoman from Oklahoma is planning to host a town hall regarding election security.

On Monday, Congresswoman Kendra Horn announced a virtual Election Security Town Hall, where participants can ask questions via Facebook Live.

“Voting is one of our most fundamental rights. Protecting our election security isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue – it is fundamental to our democracy and national security,” said Congresswoman Horn. “Oklahoma has some of the most safe and secure election systems in the country. I’m hosting this panel to discuss the threats facing our elections, the work I’ve done in Congress to protect our elections and to ensure Oklahomans have the tools and information they need to make their voices heard at the ballot box.”

The panelists are:

  • Lauren Zuniga, Former Customer Service Representative – Oklahoma State Election Board
  • Koquise Edwards-Williams, President – American Postal Workers Union Oklahoma City Area Local #86
  • Lauren Schueler, Director, N.E.W. Leadership and Civic Engagement & Women’s Leadership Programs – Carl Albert Congressional Research & Studies Center, University of Oklahoma
  • Cindy Treadway, Poll Worker – Oklahoma County Election Board.

The town hall will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and will be streamed on Horn’s Facebook page.

