Rep. Horn to host healthcare town hall, address Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5) will host a town hall this weekend to address access to care, drug prices, and federal, state, and local response to the coronavirus.

Rep. Horn will hold the town hall Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

“My top priority is making sure Oklahomans have the information and access to care they need to stay healthy. This Saturday’s event will include information from health experts on how to protect and care for yourself and your loved ones and what steps we can take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. During a public health emergency it is more important than ever that individuals have access to affordable, quality care. Our town hall will also address issues including strengthening access to health care, controlling the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs, and protecting Oklahomans with pre-existing conditions. We cannot let Oklahomans fall through the cracks of our health system.” Congresswoman Horn

Saturday’s panel includes Oklahoma City-County Health Department Executive Director Dr. Patrick McGough, Diabetes Solutions of Oklahoma Director of Operations Natalie Bayne and a representative from the Latino Community Development Agency. An Oklahoma City-County Health Department epidemiologist will also provide an update on the public health response to the coronavirus.

“Health care is an issue that affects every single one of us,” said Oklahoma City-County Health Department executive director Dr. Patrick McGough. “Here at OCCHD, we uniquely understand the challenges our community faces, whether it’s the cost of prescription drugs, access to quality care, or concern surrounding the coronavirus, and we are prepared to assist and protect our community. An authentic discussion on these issues is one of the best ways we can begin to tackle them. I’m glad to join Congresswoman Horn, Oklahoma County residents and other experts to address these topics this Saturday.”

The OKC County Health Department is located at 2700 NE 63rd St., Oklahoma City, OK 73111.

For more information on the coronavirus and how you can stay safe, visit the Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s website.