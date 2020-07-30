Rep. Horn to host round table discussion with health leaders regarding COVID-19 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A congresswoman from Oklahoma is hosting a public health round table with local physicians to discuss the increase of COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State.

On Friday, Congresswoman Kendra Horn and Gary Raskob, the dean of the OU Hudson College of Public Health, will gather public health officials to discuss the increase of cases in Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma is still in the thick of the COVID-19 crisis, with record increases in cases. Responding to this unprecedented health and economic crisis, requires the expertise and insight of our public health officials and healthcare leaders about what we can and should do to protect our communities,” said Congresswoman Kendra Horn. “As Congress debates the next stimulus package, input from local health officials is paramount to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and support our healthcare system and communities.”

Panelists Include:

Congresswoman Kendra Horn

Dr. Gary E. Raskob, Dean of the Hudson College of Public Health and Regents Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

Dr. Dale W. Bratzler, Professor, Colleges of Medicine and Public Health, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center; Enterprise Chief Quality Officer, OU Medicine; Chief Covid Officer, University of Oklahoma

Dr. Lance Frye, Commissioner of Health – Oklahoma State Department of Health

Dr. Patrick McGough, Executive Director – Oklahoma City-County Health Department

Chuck Spicer, President and Chief Executive Officer – OU Medicine

Timothy Pehrson, President and Chief Executive Officer – Integris Health System, Oklahoma

Jim R. Gebhart, Jr., Regional President – Mercy Hospital, Oklahoma

Kersey Winfree, M.D., Regional Chief Medical Officer – SSM Health Oklahoma

Nicolas Barton, Executive Director – Southern Plains Tribal Health Board

Craig Jones, Board President – Health Alliance for the Uninsured

Robyn Sunday-Allen, Chief Executive Officer – Oklahoma City Indian Clinic

“We appreciate Congresswoman Horn’s leadership on public health and healthcare, and her commitment to working to protect the health of Oklahomans through transparent communication of the facts, and to advocating for a science and evidence-based approach to addressing the Coronavirus pandemic and its impact in Oklahoma,” said Gary Raskob, Ph.D., Dean of the OU Hudson College of Public Health. “The OU Hudson College of Public Health and our health system partner, OU Medicine, are pleased to assist in this effort by bringing together public health and healthcare experts from Oklahoma City and the state to discuss the latest scientific knowledge on Coronavirus, as well as strategies to care for Oklahomans affected by this condition, and to protect the health of our population.”

The round table discussion will take place on Friday, July 31, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

You can watch it live on Facebook.

