Rep. Horn to host small business assistance webinar for Oklahoma businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Congresswoman from Oklahoma says she is working to help small business owners in the midst of the pandemic.

Congresswoman Kendra Horn announced that she is hosting an online Small Business Assistance Webinar on Monday, April 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Deputy Director John Veal from the Small Business Administration’s Oklahoma District Office will be on the webinar to discuss economic disaster loans, the new Paycheck Protection Program, and other issues.

“Small businesses and non-profits have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is critical we provide them with the answers, support and resources they need during this time,” said Congresswoman Horn. “I’ve heard from many small business owners with questions about the SBA’s implementation of the new grant and loan programs. I want to make sure our business community has access to every resource available including the opportunity to ask questions directly to me and the SBA. I fought to pass programs to help small businesses weather the storm, and now we are hosting this webinar to help small business navigate the process.”

Interested Oklahomans can register for the event here.