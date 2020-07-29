Rep. Horn’s virtual job fair to feature 16 local employers with immediate job openings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rep. Kendra Horn’s upcoming virtual job fair will feature more than a dozen employers.

The virtual job fair will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, and will include 16 local employers presenting immediate openings, according to a news release from Horn’s office.

The following employers will participate in the job fair:

• Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores (Corporate Office and Field Stores)

• Tinker Air Force Base

• A Good Egg Dining Group

• Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits

• Dale Rogers Training Center

• Heartland Payment Systems

• Casino

• Citizen Potawatomie Nation

• New View Oklahoma

• Allied Community Services

• Sprint (The New T-Mobile)

• Courcier Clinic Physical Therapy

• Right at Home – In Home Care and Assistance

• Red Rock Behavioral Services

• Dorada Foods

• MD Building

Hundreds of Oklahomans seeking jobs have registered for the event, the news release states.

“I’ve heard heartbreaking stories from thousands of Oklahomans who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and are struggling to make ends meet,” Horn said. “During the pandemic, I fought for expanded benefits and to make sure Oklahomans receive the unemployment assistance they are entitled to. I’m also committed to ensuring Oklahomans have the tools they need to re-enter the workforce. My job fair will connect Oklahomans looking for work with local employers with immediate openings, and provide help with resumes, cover letters, and more. I’m proud to have such a diverse group of Oklahoma employers participating. This a win-win for job seekers and for Oklahoma’s businesses.”

The job fair will also include professionals helping job seekers with resumes, cover letters, interviews and more job search-related concerns, and will also feature a workshop on navigating the Oklahoma Works job match platform, OKJobMatch.com.

You can watch the event via Zoom with ID 940 5009 0293 or watch via livestream on Facebook by clicking here.

Click here for information on how to join and to register.

