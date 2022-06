EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Plans are underway to repair a busy stretch of road in Edmond.

Repairs are planned for Coffee Creek between Santa Fe and Kelly.

A part of Coffee Creek between Santa Fe and Kelly will undergo repairs. Image KFOR

A section of the road is currently closed because of damage to an aging culvert caused by recent heavy rain.

City officials will begin the process of removing and upgrading the culvert on Monday, June 13.

Construction could last up to two months, if the weather cooperates.