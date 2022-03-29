KINGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – As the Sooner State prepares for another round of severe weather, we’re getting a better idea about the damage caused by a recent EF-2 tornado in southern Oklahoma.

Earlier this month, a tornado touched down near U.S. 70, just east of Kingston, tossing vehicles and leaving a damage path a quarter-mile wide.

“All of a sudden I heard a loud noise, and everything was just, you couldn’t see anything,” Sandy Clark said.

Some homes had roof tops peeled back, while other homes and businesses were destroyed by the storms.

The National Weather Service rated the tornado as an EF-2.

On Monday, the Red Cross released the latest damage assessment from the storm.

Officials say they surveyed damage at 256 homes that were impacted by the tornado and found:

47 homes were destroyed

33 homes suffered major damage

38 homes suffered minor damage

49 homes were affected

2 were inaccessible.

At this point, the Red Cross says it is working to help 30 people who have applied for assistance.

If you need help recovering from the storm, there will be an event this weekend.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center will feature local and state agencies, as well as human service organizations. Representatives will be able to answer questions and provide information about disaster assistance.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Marshall County OSU Extension Center, Expo Center in Madill.

Anyone affected by the tornadoes is urged to bring proof of their address.