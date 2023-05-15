OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education is raising some eyebrows about a decision to not apply for federal grants.

The Tulsa World reports that Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters says the department will only apply for grants that align with “Oklahoma values.”

Walters has been critical of federal funding that requires training for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

This year, the Oklahoma State Department of Education received $3 billion in federal grants.

A spokesperson for Walters says the department will continue to reapply for grants and are going after new grants for school safety.

The spokesperson also says they have applied for grants worth $13 million.

In the Tulsa World article, a former grant writer for the department said the current administration has yet to apply for any grants.

She warned the state would actually lose money and some programs could be canceled unless lawmakers use state money to cover the costs.