REPORT: Lakers & Clippers vote to boycott remainder of NBA season

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (KFOR) – The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers have both voted to boycott the remainder of the NBA season, according to an NBA insider.

Shams Charania, a highly reputed NBA writer and analyst, says that the Lakers and Clippers voted Wednesday to boycott the rest of the NBA season. However, he also says that several other teams have voted to continue the season.

Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

This latest development comes after three playoff games were postponed Wednesday when teams chose to boycott the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake by not playing.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic were scheduled to play Wednesday afternoon, but did not come on court for tipoff. The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets were set to go head-to-head at 5:30 p.m., but both teams also boycotted.

The Lakers and the Portland Trailblazers were also scheduled to play on Wednesday, but those two teams opted to boycott as well.

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

The Thunder organization expressed their support of the players’ peaceful protest:

Statement from the OKC Thunder:



The Thunder respects and supports our players peacefully bringing awareness to the critical issues happening in our country. Our organization will continue to work relentlessly to create meaningful change. — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 27, 2020

The players’ boycott is in response to the Aug. 23 shooting of 29-year-old Blake.

Blake, a black man, was shot in the back seven times at close range by police in Kenosha. The shooting occurred just a few feet from Blake’s children, who were inside Blake’s vehicle. Blake was walking to his vehicle when an officer who was following close behind opened fire.

Patrick Salvi, a lawyer for Blake’s family, told NBC News that Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Benjamin Crump, another Blake family attorney, said that Blake was attempting to help deescalate a “domestic incident” when the officer shot him from behind as he was walking away.

The shooting has sparked large protests in Kenosha.

Two people were killed and one person was injured when shots were fired late Tuesday night during a protest in Kenosha.

Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Ill., has been arrested in connection with the shootings, according to NBC News.

The NBA season was postponed for months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When games resumed in Orlando, Fla., on July 30, teams across the league, including the Thunder, knelt during the National Anthem in protest against incidents of police brutality, the May 25th death of George Floyd in particular.

Floyd, an unarmed man, died beneath the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee down against the back of Floyd’s neck as other officers held Floyd down and kept civilians who expressed concern for Floyd at bay.

Floyd pleaded for his life as Chauvin bore his knee down against the back of Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, saying he could not breathe and calling out to his deceased mother.

