MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – A man has been indicted on a murder charge after a woman’s body was found in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

A federal indictment was filed against 28-year-old Tevin Terrell Semien on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to the Lawton Constitution, investigators spotted the victim’s car driving south of Dallas and attempted a traffic stop.

However, the driver, who was identified as Semien, led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into a lake.

Semien was taken into custody and later admitted to bludgeoning the victim to death with a brick.

Tevin Semien

On May 17, witnesses reported finding a woman’s body about 25 feet from OK-49, just inside the entrance to the refuge.

Although the victim’s name has not been released, she was described as a woman in her mid to late 60s with dark gray hair. She was also missing her right index finger and half of her right middle finger.