Report: Man assaults firefighter attempting to investigate fire at his home

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) - Some neighbors were woken up early on Sunday morning after hearing and seeing both fire trucks and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy vehicles.

It turns out that there was an altercation between one neighbor and a firefighter.

"Kept hearing this noise. Big truck. I thought it was my driveway so I got up and looked out the window," Resident Ron Smith said.

That was a little after midnight Sunday morning in the Choctaw neighborhood.

"Pretty soon the police came down- about three cars came down there..." Smith said.

According to the Harrah Fire Department, the call came in from a resident nearby who smelled smoke.

When both Choctaw and Harrah Fire Departments came to check on it, they were met by 41-year-old Jeremy Johnson.

"A female firefighter who went inside first and then some other firefighters went in as well,” Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Director Mark Myers said.

In the report, Johnson was upset because he had asked the first firefighter to tell the others not to come inside saying his daughter was in a sports bra and shorts.

The report said “the house was full of male house guests that were not family members of the Johnson’s.”

The report said before the firefighter could let the others know, two other firefighters went inside briefly and left.

Johnson then went outside to ask which firefighter went inside.

First responder “Trey” Young acknowledged it was him.

Johnson allegedly shoved Young.

That's when the sheriff's deputies were called in.

“One of them reported to the deputies that Mr. Johnson threatened that he would track down this firefighter and kill him,” Myers said.

The deputy says he smelled alcohol on Johnson’s breath.

The deputy told the homeowners when a first responder gets a 911 call to an address, they “have the right to be there and enter their house in regards to a crime or fire investigation.”

Johnson was eventually booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of assault and battery on an emergency medical care provider.

"First responders risk their lives to save the lives of others so anytime a situation like this happens it's just quite unfortunate,” Myers said.

Meanwhile, a person who says they were at the house posted about the incident saying in part, "things could have been handled better on both parties." She also says the fire fighters never tried to diffuse the situation and they were provoking…”

Harrah Fire Department and Mr. Young with the Choctaw Fire Department declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Johnson has since bonded out.