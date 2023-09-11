OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested for kidnapping after he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment with a gun to confront her about their break up, a police report shows.

According to the police report, the victim texted 911, saying ‘HELP ME PLEASE’ and ‘HE HAS A GUN,’ as well as giving the description of her ex-boyfriend, Camron Walker.

After police arrived at her apartment and detained Walker, they found the victim inside her bathroom, ‘very distraught and shaken by the situation.’

The victim told officers she was a hairstylist working out of her home and she had recently received a scheduling from a female she did not know.

The supposed client texted her that day saying she had arrived at the complex for her appointment but could not find the woman’s apartment, so she asked the victim to step outside so she could see which apartment was the right one.

When the woman opened her door, Walker was standing on the other side.

“It turns out Camron had posed as a female and booked an appointment for a hair style with [the victim] under a different profile,” the report reads.

Walker made his way inside and began ranting about her ending their relationship. The victim asked him to leave several times, but he refused.

According to the report, when she told him she was going to leave, he stood in front of the door and pulled out a gun. He then threatened to shoot himself if she tried to leave.

“[The victim] was in fear for her life so she ran to the bathroom and hid in there until [police] arrived,” the report states.

Walker did not have a gun in his possession when officers arrived, but a gun was found behind the refrigerator with a full magazine and one in the chamber.

“Camron later admitted that this was his brother’s gun,” the report reads.

The victim later told investigators she had left Stillwater to get away from Walker due to past abusive behaviors.

Walker is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond for kidnapping.