OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Since Oklahoma received almost $1.9 billion from the $198 billion in Fiscal Recovery Funds (FRF) created by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, a new study shows the Sooner State has only appropriated 16% of that budget.

According to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, all states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have appropriated almost $172 billion, or 87%, of the $198 billion as of December 1, 2022.

Of the $1,870,417,575 that Oklahoma received, it has only allocated $307 million, or 16% of funds.

Oklahoma is the only state that has allotted under 20%.

The next-lowest state allotment is West Virginia at 42.9%.

A special session was called last year to decide on appropriations spending.

Gov. Stitt signed and vetoed several bills in Oct. 2022 to approve some spending, including a $125 million investment for two new psychiatric hospitals and over $325,000 sent to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to expand child abuse prevention efforts.

Still, over $1.5 billion has yet to be spent.

States have until the end of 2024 to decide how their FRF will be used, and until 2026 to complete their spending.