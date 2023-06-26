OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new report shows driving on Oklahoma roadways has become increasingly dangerous and deadly.

The report shows the number of traffic-related deaths in the state increased 14% from 2019 to 2022.

It’s a trend that’s happening nationwide.

“We’ve been watching over the last several years with tremendous alarm as we saw traffic fatality numbers increasing across the country,” said Rocky Moretti with TRIP – A National Transportation Research Nonprofit.

Their findings show traffic fatalities jumped 14% between 2019 and 2022 with 640 deaths in 2019 and 730 in 2022.

The spike in deadly crashes coincided with Covid-19 in 2020.

“It increased further in 2021 and quite alarmingly, has stayed at those high levels,” Moretti said.

Moretti says with those deadly incidents – what they’ve also seen is an increase in what he calls riskier behavior behind the wheel.

“We’re seeing increased numbers of speeding-related incidents, of impaired driving, increased numbers of people being killed when they’re ejected from their vehicle because they don’t have safety belts on and on top of it, reduced use of helmets by motorcyclists,” Moretti said.

Moretti says they can’t speculate why people’s behavior on the road changed over the pandemic – but one thing is for sure.

“That behavior’s come at a great cost to Oklahomans,” Moretti told News 4.

If you’d like to see the full report, click here.