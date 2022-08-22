OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating following a shooting that injured two deputies in Oklahoma County and a wild chase.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of S.W. 78th St. in Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicated that two Oklahoma County deputies had been injured in a shooting.

While KFOR was over the scene, Air One could be seen landing in the middle of the street. It appears that both of the deputies were rushed to an ambulance down the street.

Reports indicate that the two deputies were shot while in the backyard of a home in the area.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene in a pickup truck with a boat attached to the back.

According to scanner traffic, as law enforcement spotted the suspect’s vehicle along I-35, the suspect began shooting out of the window at police.

KFOR caught up to the suspect’s vehicle as they entered I-40 heading eastbound with about 20 law enforcement officers in pursuit.

As the suspect entered the construction area of I-40 near Del City, the suspect could be seen speeding and hitting multiple construction cones.

The suspect eventually exited the interstate and stopped at Tinker Air Force Base’s gate.

The suspect was not able to get past the guards and enter Tinker, which is when he was taken into custody.

No other details have been released at this point.