OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ukrainian troops will begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma later this month, CNN reports.

Officials say Ukrainian troops will train on the Patriot missile system at Fort Sill, which is where the United States conducts its own training on the air defense system.

The training is expected to take several months.

After the news spread, Russian officials said it could result in “unpredictable consequences.”

“If this is confirmed, we will witness yet another provocative step by the [Biden] administration, which can lead to unpredictable consequences,” the Russian Embassy statement said.