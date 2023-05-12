OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many employees often have to step into different roles to help out in certain situations.

That’s exactly what happened during a live television broadcast at KFOR on Friday morning.

As KFOR meteorologist Jon Slater was trying to report on the weather, he started to lose his voice.

That’s when KFOR anchor and reporter Austin Breasette stepped in to help.

Even though he doesn’t have any meteorological experience and there is no script to follow, he was able to use a few terms like “storm trough” and “low pressure system.”