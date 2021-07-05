Reports: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani marry in private Oklahoma ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It seems that one of Oklahoma’s favorite country music stars and his long-time girlfriend have tied the knot.

In 2015, ‘The Voice’ coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani filed for divorce from their spouses.

Months after their breakups, rumors began swirling that the Oklahoma-native and the pop rock star were dating.

In November of 2015, a representative for the stars confirmed that they were an item.

After five years of dating, Stefani and Shelton announced that they were engaged.

Shelton made the engagement announcement on Twitter by saying: “Thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES! pic.twitter.com/mAgbbUtSlx — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 27, 2020

Last week, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani filed for a marriage license in the Sooner State.

BURBANK, CA – MAY 09: Singers Blake Shelton (L) and Gwen Stefani perform on the Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theater on May 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The singers filed for the marriage license in the Johnston County Court Clerk’s Office on June 29.

Now, there are reports that the couple has tied the knot.

Page Six reports that Stefani and Shelton got married on Saturday at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.