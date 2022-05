OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many Oklahomans woke up to the sound of rain and thunder, some guests staying at a local hotel were told to evacuate.

Just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the Best Western Plus hotel near Reno and Merdian.

Initial reports indicated that the hotel was struck by lightning, which sparked a fire.

Officials say they immediately began evacuating guests from the hotel.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.