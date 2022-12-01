OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma legislator has filed a bill to prohibit health care professionals from providing gender transition services to people under the age of 21.

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, says House Bill 1011 prohibits health care professionals from providing, attempting to provide or providing a referral for puberty blockers, hormones and gender affirming surgeries for Oklahomans under the age of 21.

Rep. Olsen says the bill includes exceptions to address medically-diagnosed genetic anomalies, mutations or sexual development disorders.

“It’s irresponsible for anybody in health care to provide or recommend life-altering surgeries that may later be regretted,” Olsen said. “We know there are some people who undergo the gender transition process and later identify as their biological sex. Performing irreversible procedures on young people can do irreparable harm to them mentally and physically later in life.”

In a 2015 survey of nearly 28,000 people conducted by the National Center for Transgender Equality, 8% of respondents reported detransitioning – and 62% of those people said they detransitioned temporarily.

The most common reason for detransitioning, according to the survey, was pressure from a parent, while 0.4% of respondents said they detransitioned after realizing transitioning wasn’t right for them.

Health care professionals found in violation of the law would face a felony charge with a fine of up to $100,000, a 10-year sentence, or both, as well as license revocation by the appropriate licensing board.

Additionally, the bill provides grounds for potential civil action brought by any person. The bill states that civil liability and criminal charges may be initiated until the victim turns 45.

HB1011 also prohibits public funds from going toward any organization providing gender transition procedures to someone under 21.

Rep. Olsen has also filed HB1001, which would allow 18-year-olds to legally carry firearms of any kind.

The legislative session begins Feb. 6, 2023.