Reps. Kendra Horn, Joe Neguse introduce bill to give frontline healthcare workers hazard pay

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-05) and Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse have introduced new legislation to provide hazard pay for all frontline health care workers battling the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hazard Pay for the Frontlines During Health Emergencies Act would require employers of healthcare workers to pay an additional 25 percent of worker’s salary as hazard pay during public health emergencies and would ensure federal reimbursement for 100 percent of associated expenses.

“Our health care workers are putting their lives on the line every day to protect our communities and halt the pandemic,” said Congresswoman Kendra Horn. “Today’s legislation provides them with the hazard pay they deserve. We must continue fighting to ensure our health care workers receive the equipment and resources they need to save lives and protect our health.”

As of Friday, April 10, a total of 286 health care workers in Oklahoma had contracted COVID-19, more than 15 percent of total cases statewide. On April 8, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Robert Redfield announced new guidelines for health care workers who have been exposed to the coronavirus to return to work if they are asymptomatic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a battle, and our nurses, doctors, and first responders are on the frontlines every day, sacrificing their own health to save lives and protect our communities,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “Our frontline workers deserve hazard pay for the duties they are performing throughout this pandemic and for putting their own lives on the line.”

View the bill text here.